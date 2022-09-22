NCAA issues penalties to LSU and former assistant coach

Our media partners at The Advocate are reporting that the NCAA handed LSU’s football program one year of probation and gave a former offensive line coach James Cregg a three-year show cause penalty for violating recruiting rules during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a decision released Thursday by the Division I Committee on Infractions.

The committee found Cregg and a former assistant director of recruiting met separately with a prospect during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period and offered impermissible inducements. The panel classified the case as Level-II mitigated for the school, Level-II aggravated for Cregg and Level-II standard for the former assistant director of recruiting, the Advocate reports.

"Although the (committee) has encountered more egregious conduct in past cases, the violations in this case represent intentional misconduct that should be of concern to the membership," the panel said in its decision. "The COVID-19 recruiting dead period was intended to protect the health and safety of prospects, student-athletes and institutional staff. It also leveled the playing field for recruiting at a time when government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions varied across the country."

