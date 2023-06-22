NCAA hands down ruling on Will Wade, LSU men's basketball and football teams

The long-awaited ruling on LSU's infractions case regarding alleged recruiting violations within the men's basketball and football programs was handed down Thursday morning, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Former Tigers basketball coach Will Wade, who is now the head coach at McNeese State, was given a 10-game suspension and two-year show-cause order from the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Panel to finally bring the four-year case to a close, the newspaper reports.

Wade’s top assistant at LSU, associate head coach Bill Armstrong, did not receive any penalties from the IARP’s ruling. The decisions are final and cannot be appealed, The Advocate reports.

