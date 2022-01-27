Watch
Murray scores 21, No. 19 LSU rallies past Texas A&M 70-64

Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU mascot Mike the Tiger, forward Tari Eason (13), forward Alex Fudge (3), and forward Shareef O'Neal (24) celebrate the team's victory against Texas A&M in an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 11:09 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 00:09:23-05

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Brandon Murray capped a 21-point performance with a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, and No. 19 LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 in the last 3:34 to beat the Aggies 70-64 and snap a three-game skid.

The Aggies lost to LSU for the ninth straight time but looked poise to seize control when Quenton Jackson’s layup gave them a 62-57 lead with 3:45 left.

LSU tied it a 64 when Mwani Wilkinson hit a 3 from the left corner on his first shot of the game.

Eric Gaines scored 16 points and Tari Eason added 14 points for LSU. Jackson led Texas A&M with 20 points.
