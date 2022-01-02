Watch
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

Morris scores 30, No. 19 LSU women post 13th straight win

items.[0].image.alt
LSU Athletics
FIIPp0YXwAgk6Xd.png
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 18:29:30-05

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 30 points and No. 19 LSU defeated No. 23 Texas A&M 75-66 on Sunday for the Tigers’ 13th straight victory.

Morris was 9-of-16 shooting with four 3-pointers. Khayla Pointer also had four 3-pointers and scored 17 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. Jailin Cherry added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists with Autumn Newby grabbing 10 rebounds.

LSU (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) is off to its best start since going 13-1 during the 2009-10 season and has its longest winning streak since winning 14 straight during 2007-08.

Destiny Pitts scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and had 11 rebounds for the Aggies (10-3, 0-1), the defending SEC regular-season champions. Qadashah Hoppie added 16 points and Kayla Wells 13. The Aggies came in leading the nation at 43.5% from the 3-point line but made only 10 of 31 against LSU and shot 33% overall.

Texas A&M had a five-point lead early in the final period when LSU went on a 19-5 run to build a 10-point lead with 1:13 to go. The Tigers went 7 of 10 at the free-throw line from there to keep control. Morris scored 11 points and Cherry had all 10 of hers in the final period.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.