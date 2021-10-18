LSU’s Ty Davis-Price named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE — Record-setting LSU running back Ty Davis-Price has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the win over Florida, the league office announced on Monday.

Davis-Price shares the SEC Offensive Player of the Week award with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

The honor is the second in as many days for Davis-Price as he was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday.

Against Florida, Davis-Price set the LSU single-game rushing record with 287 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries in leading the Tigers to a 49-42 win over the 20th-ranked Gators. Davis-Price, a junior from Southern Lab in Baton Rouge, became the first player in LSU history to rush for more than 200 yards against the Gators.

Davis-Price’s 287 rushing yards were the most ever against a Florida defense, breaking the previous mark of 238 set by Georgia’s Heisman Trophy-winning running back Herschel Walker in 1980. It also stands as the 10th-highest single-game rushing total in Southeastern Conference history.

Davis-Price scored on runs of 18, 40, and 25 yards as he averaged a staggering 8.0 yards per carry on 36 attempts. The 36 rushing attempts tied for the sixth-highest total in LSU history, while his 8.0 yards per carry set the school mark on a minimum of 30 carries in a game.

The Florida contest marked the second straight 100-yard game for Davis as last week against Kentucky, he rushed for a then-career best 147 yards and two TDs against the Wildcats.

In seven games, Davis-Price leads the Tigers with 574 yards and five touchdowns. His 82.0 yards per game rank No. 6 in the SEC.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel