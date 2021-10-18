Watch
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

LSU’s Ty Davis-Price named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) scores a touchdown against Florida in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Florida LSU Football
Posted at 3:01 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 16:01:57-04

BATON ROUGE — Record-setting LSU running back Ty Davis-Price has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the win over Florida, the league office announced on Monday.

Davis-Price shares the SEC Offensive Player of the Week award with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

The honor is the second in as many days for Davis-Price as he was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday.

Against Florida, Davis-Price set the LSU single-game rushing record with 287 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries in leading the Tigers to a 49-42 win over the 20th-ranked Gators. Davis-Price, a junior from Southern Lab in Baton Rouge, became the first player in LSU history to rush for more than 200 yards against the Gators.

Davis-Price’s 287 rushing yards were the most ever against a Florida defense, breaking the previous mark of 238 set by Georgia’s Heisman Trophy-winning running back Herschel Walker in 1980. It also stands as the 10th-highest single-game rushing total in Southeastern Conference history.

Davis-Price scored on runs of 18, 40, and 25 yards as he averaged a staggering 8.0 yards per carry on 36 attempts. The 36 rushing attempts tied for the sixth-highest total in LSU history, while his 8.0 yards per carry set the school mark on a minimum of 30 carries in a game.

The Florida contest marked the second straight 100-yard game for Davis as last week against Kentucky, he rushed for a then-career best 147 yards and two TDs against the Wildcats.

In seven games, Davis-Price leads the Tigers with 574 yards and five touchdowns. His 82.0 yards per game rank No. 6 in the SEC.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.