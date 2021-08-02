LSU's Myles Brennan suffers left arm injury

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has suffered a left arm injury, head coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday.

"Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery," said Orgeron. "His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU."

Brennan, a senior from Long Beach, Mississippi, started LSU's first three games last year, passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns before an injury against Missouri sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a left arm injury that will require surgery. His timeline for return is yet to be determined.



🔗https://t.co/zbtLTs4hW7 pic.twitter.com/QAwmvJmxUM — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 2, 2021

