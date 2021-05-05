LSU's Finley enters transfer portal

LSU quarterback T.J. Finley is bowing out of the Tigers' quarterback competition, entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Fox 8 in New Orleans.

The 6-foot-6-inch freshman from Ponchatoula was expected to compete with Myles Brennan and Max Johnson for the starting job this fall. Ed Orgeron has said freshman Garrett Nussmeier would also be in the mix.

In 2020, Finley got the nod over Johnson when the Tigers lost Brennan for the season with an injury. In five games he completed 57-percent of his passes, throwing for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He'd ultimately lose the starting job to Johnson before the year's end.

Finley was a 3-star recruit out of Ponchatoula High School with offers to Alabama, Auburn, Baylor and Georgia among others.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel