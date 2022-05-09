Watch
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

LSU's Dylan Crews Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Sophomore centerfielder led the Tigers to an SEC series victory last weekend at Alabama
Dylan Crews - Nicholls St LSU Baseball
Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU infielder Dylan Crews (3) points to the sky after a home run during an NCAA baseball game against Nicholls on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Dylan Crews - Nicholls St LSU Baseball
Posted at 6:25 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 19:25:22-04

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was named Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week Monday by the league office after leading the Tigers to a series victory at Alabama over the weekend.

Crews, a sophomore from Longwood, Fla., shared the honor with catcher BT Riopelle of Florida.

Crews batted a remarkable .636 (7-for-11) in the Alabama series with one double, three homers, seven RBI, and five runs. He provided the game-winning hit in Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Crimson Tide, breaking a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single.

In Game 2 on Saturday, Crews was 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBI, and two runs, and in LSU’s series-clinching win on Sunday, Crews collected a double and a three-run homer while scoring two runs.

For the entire week, including Tuesday’s win over Nicholls, Crews batted .563 (9-for-16) and recorded a .667 on-base percentage. He is hitting .347 on the year, and he leads the Tigers in homers (16) and in RBI (52).

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.