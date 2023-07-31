LSU’s Daniels and Nabers on Maxwell Award watch list

BATON ROUGE – LSU standouts Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers are among 85 players nationally who have been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List for the 2023 season, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.

The Maxwell Award has been presented annually for 86 years to the most outstanding player in college football. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

Daniels enters his second season with the Tigers after leading LSU to a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in 2022. Daniels set LSU records for rushing yards (885) and rushing TDs (11) by a quarterback in 2022 and he was one of only two players nationally to rush for 800 yards and throw for at least 2,500 yards.

Daniels’ 3,798 yards of total offense last year ranks second to only Burrow in school history. He also became the first LSU quarterback to rush and pass for 3 TDs in a game decided in regulation doing so in the win over Florida.

A preseason All-SEC selection, Daniels enters his final season with the Tigers having thrown for 8,938 yards and 49 touchdowns in his college career, three of which were spent at the starting quarterback at Arizona State.

Nabers, also a preseason All-SEC selection, is coming off the 12th 1,000-yard receiving season in school history. Nabers led the SEC in receptions (72) and ranked No. 2 in the league in receiving yards (1,017) last year as a sophomore.

Nabers enters his junior season with 100 career receptions for 1,437 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Maxwell Award is the first of 16 national award watch lists that will be announced over the next two weeks.

