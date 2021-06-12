LSU track & Field claims National Title

Dennis Shaver's top ranked LSU men's track and field team scored 84 points en route to securing the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Title on Friday evening at Hayward Field. LSU won five individual event titles and the 4x100 meter relay at the meet as the Tigers showed their brute dominance over the rest of the field.

LSU led the event wire to wire. After scoring 24 points on the opening day of the meet, the Tigers added 60 more to their final tally on Friday that saw the Purple & Gold bring home three more individual national titles and the 4x100m relay as well. JuVaughn Harrison (high jump), Sean 'Squirrel' Burrell (400m hurdles), Terrance Laird (100 meters) captured national titles on Friday in their respective events. Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams, Akanni Hislop, and Terrance Laird brought home the win in the 4x100 meter relay.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel