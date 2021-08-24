LSU to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to enter Tiger Stadium

LSU will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from fans attending home games in Tiger Stadium.

Guests 12 years of age and older will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry, the university states.

"As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community," LSU President William F. Tate IV said. "While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on gamedays, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium. The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread."

The university says the policy will take effect beginning on September 11 for the home football opener against McNeese State.

To gain entry into Tiger Stadium, LSU says guests 12 and older must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that has received full approval or emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. A vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted, with entry granted upon visual inspection.

Those who have not yet received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine must present digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of kickoff prior to entering the stadium.

Guests younger than 12 will not need to present a negative test.

According to LSU, masks will be encouraged for children younger than 5 and required for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

