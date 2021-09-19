LSU Takes Down Central Michigan 49-21

LSU defeats Central Michigan 49-21.

Wide Receiver Deion Smith had 2 touchdowns for the Tigers, while STM product Jack Bech picked up his first career TD reception.

The Tigers advance to 2-1 on the season.

