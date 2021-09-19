Watch
LSU Takes Down Central Michigan 49-21

Tigers advance to 2-1
Posted at 10:02 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 23:02:21-04

LSU defeats Central Michigan 49-21.

Wide Receiver Deion Smith had 2 touchdowns for the Tigers, while STM product Jack Bech picked up his first career TD reception.

The Tigers advance to 2-1 on the season.

