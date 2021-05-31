Watch
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

LSU slides into the field of 64 for the NCAA Baseball Tournament

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (3) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Youngstown on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Dylan Crews
Posted at 2:20 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 15:20:04-04

LSU dodges an embarrassing end to the Paul Mainieri era, earning a three-seed in the Eugene region of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Tigers suffered a disappointing defeat at the SEC Tournament to Georgia, leading many to believe the team would miss the NCAA Tournament for just the second time under Paul Mainieri.

The Eugene Regional features host team Oregon, Central Connecticut State and Gonzaga. LSU Will play Gonzaga Friday at 9 p.m. CST.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.