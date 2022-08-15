LSU quarterback Myles Brennan steps away from football

Louisiana State University quarterback, Myles Brennan, has made the decision to end his college football career according to LSU Athletic Communications.

LSU Coach Brian Kelly said, “we are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU. Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward.”

Entering into his sixth year with the Tigers, Brennan finishes his LSU career having played in 20 games with 3 starts. Brennan started the first 3 games of the 2020 season prior to the injury that occurred against Missouri that sidelined the quarterback for the remainder of the year.

Brennan graduated from LSU in May of 2021 with a degree in sports administration.