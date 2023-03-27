Watch Now
LSU punches their Ticket to the Final Four

LSU's Angel Reese (10) goes up to shoot over Miami's Kyla Oldacre (44) in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Posted at 8:20 PM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 21:20:28-04

LSU Women's Basketball defeats Miami 54-42.

This is the Lady Tigers first trip to the Final Four since 2008. The Final Four will take place in Dallas.

More to come.

