LSU pitcher Ty Floyd selected 38th overall by the Cincinnati Reds

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd was selected Sunday night in the MLB Draft Competitive Balance Round A (38th pick overall) by the Cincinnati Reds.

Rounds 1-2 of the draft continue Sunday night in Seattle, and television coverage is being provided by ESPN and the MLB Network. Sunday’s rounds are also being streamed on ESPN +, and they may be viewed on MLB.com.

LSU coach Jay Johnson is a featured guest panelist during the MLB Network TV coverage on Sunday.

Rounds 3-10 will be held starting at 1 p.m. CT Monday, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

Floyd’s selection marks the first time LSU has had three players drafted prior to the second round. LSU right-hander Paul Skenes and centerfielder Dylan Crews were selected No. 1-2 overall earlier Sunday night.

Floyd, a native of Rockmart, Ga., was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team, as he made two starts and recorded 27 strikeouts in 13.0 innings while limiting opponents to five runs on seven hits and a .156 batting average.

He recorded a brilliant outing in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals vs. Florida (June 24), working 8.0 innings and allowing three runs on eight hits with one walk and a career-high 17 strikeouts. The 17 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher in a CWS game and it tied the CWS record for most strikeouts in a game prior to extra innings.

Floyd posted a 7-0 record on the year with a 4.35 ERA in 91.0 innings, recording 37 walks and 120 Ks. Floyd finished No. 4 in the SEC in strikeouts (120) and No. 5 in the league in opponent batting avg. (.208), and his strikeouts total (120) placed him No. 12 in the nation.

