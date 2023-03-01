LSU opens spring practice on March 9

BATON ROUGE – Looking to build off of last year’s 10-win season, LSU returns to practice next week when the Tigers open spring drills on March 9.

LSU coach Brian Kelly’s second-year roster includes 36 returning letter winners and 26 players who started at least one game a year ago. In its first season under Kelly, LSU posted a 10-4 overall mark, won the SEC Western Division title, and beat Purdue, 63-7, in the Citrus Bowl.

Offensively, LSU returns players who accounted for 94 percent of its rushing yards, all but seven of its 3,770 passing yards, and three of its top four receivers, including 1,000-yard receiver Malik Nabers. The Tigers also return four of its five starters on the offensive line including Freshman All-America Will Campbell and Freshman All-SEC Emery Jones.

Jayden Daniels is back for his second season with the Tigers after setting LSU records for rushing yards (885) and rushing TDs (11) by a quarterback. Daniels capped the year as one of only two players nationally to pass for over 2,500 yards and rush for over 800 yards.

Defensively, junior linebacker Greg Penn (77 tackles) is LSU’s top returning tackler, while Freshman All-America linebacker Harold Perkins is back after leading the Tigers in both sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (13.0). Perkins ranked third on the team in tackles with 72.

Third-team All-America defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo is back to lead a defensive front that includes defensive end Maason Smith, who missed all but one series of 2022 with an injury.

All of LSU’s specialists from 2022 are back including punter Jay Bramblett, placekicker Damian Ramos and kickoff specialist Nathan Dibert.

LSU will have 15 practice dates during the months of March and April culminating with a final spring workout on April 22 in Tiger Stadium. Details and the format of LSU’s final spring session on April 22 have yet to be determined.

Following practices on March 9 and 10, LSU will take a week off for spring break and then return to practice on March 21. LSU closes out the first month of spring practice with workouts on March 23, 25, and 30.

LSU will host its annual Pro Day for those players who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on March 29. The annual LSU Coaches Clinic will take place on April 13-15 with former Tiger All-America Booger McFarland serving as the keynote speaker.

2023 LSU Spring Football Practice Dates

March – 9, 10, 21, 23, 25, 30

April – 1, 4, 6, 11, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22

March 29 – Pro Day

April 13-15 Coaches Clinic

