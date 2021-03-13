LSU holds off Ole Miss in dramatic quarterfinal win

Trendon Watford's put-back layup with 23 seconds to play sealed LSU's 76-73 win over Ole Miss.

The bucket, which came off a turnover, put LSU up 6 in the final seconds of the dramatic quarterfinal game.

Watford led the team with 24 points, hitting 11 of his 14 shots. Darius Days scored 20.

The win advances LSU to the SEC semifinals where the Tigers play Arkansas Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

