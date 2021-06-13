Watch
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

LSU Falls to Tennessee 4-2, in Game 1 of Super Regional

items.[0].image.alt
Wade Payne/AP
LSU pitcher Javen Coleman (49) throws to a Tennessee batter during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 4-2. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
NCAA LSU Tennessee Baseball
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 00:13:54-04

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Chad Dallas had 12 strikeouts over six innings, Sean Hunley threw three scoreless innings of relief and Tennessee beat LSU 4-2 to open the best-of-3 Knoxville Super Regional. Tennessee (49-16), the No. 3 overall seed, can clinch a berth in the College World Series with another win over the Tigers. The Vols are 4-0 against LSU (38-24) this season, including a three-game sweep of the Tigers in Knoxville in March, beating them in walk-off fashion twice. Cade Doughty opened the scoring hit a solo home run in the second inning for LSU. The game was delayed for nearly an hour after the second inning due to lightning in the area.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.