LSU falls to Georgia in SEC Tournament opener

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Chaney Rogers cleared the bases with a double in the first inning and No. 8 seed Georgia beat ninth-seeded LSU 4-1 in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Georgia advances to play top-seeded Arkansas on Wednesday. LSU awaits the Monday reveal of the NCAA Tournament teams. Rogers went 2 for 3 to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games. Freshman Jaden Woods (4-1) struck out five in 3 2/3 innings and Jack Gowen picked up his first save. LSU starter Landon Marceaux struck out nine in eight innings, allowing nine hits and four runs - all in the first.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel