LSU falls to Georgia in SEC Tournament opener

Vasha Hunt/Vasha Hunt/SEC
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Game 3: #9 LSU Tigers vs #8 Georgia Bulldogs
2021 SEC Baseball Tournament - Hoover, Alabama LSU
Posted at 10:07 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 23:07:53-04

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Chaney Rogers cleared the bases with a double in the first inning and No. 8 seed Georgia beat ninth-seeded LSU 4-1 in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Georgia advances to play top-seeded Arkansas on Wednesday. LSU awaits the Monday reveal of the NCAA Tournament teams. Rogers went 2 for 3 to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games. Freshman Jaden Woods (4-1) struck out five in 3 2/3 innings and Jack Gowen picked up his first save. LSU starter Landon Marceaux struck out nine in eight innings, allowing nine hits and four runs - all in the first.

