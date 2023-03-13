LSU Earns No. 3 Seed in NCAA Tournament; To Face Hawai'i at PMAC

BATON ROUGE – For the second straight year under second-year LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers have earned the ability to host first and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament, as they heard their name called as a No. 3 seed during Sunday’s selection show on ESPN.

The first-round in Baton Rouge will be played on Friday, March 17. In the PMAC also on the Friday will be the matchup between No. 6-seeded Michigan (22-9) and No. 11-seeded UNLV (31-2).

The winners of the first-round games will square off on Sunday, March, 19, at the Maravich Center for a chance to go to the Sweet Sixteen in Greensboro, S.C.

