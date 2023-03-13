Watch Now
LSU Earns No. 3 Seed in NCAA Tournament; To Face Hawai'i at PMAC

Kim Mulkey
Nell Redmond/AP
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts as her team plays against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Kim Mulkey
Posted at 7:52 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 20:52:40-04

BATON ROUGE – For the second straight year under second-year LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers have earned the ability to host first and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament, as they heard their name called as a No. 3 seed during Sunday’s selection show on ESPN.

The first-round in Baton Rouge will be played on Friday, March 17. In the PMAC also on the Friday will be the matchup between No. 6-seeded Michigan (22-9) and No. 11-seeded UNLV (31-2).

The winners of the first-round games will square off on Sunday, March, 19, at the Maravich Center for a chance to go to the Sweet Sixteen in Greensboro, S.C.

