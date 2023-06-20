LSU Drops CWS Contest to No. 1 Wake Forest, 3-2

OMAHA, Neb. – Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the No. 1 national seed Demon Deacons to a 3-2 victory over LSU Monday night at Charles Schwab Field.

With the win, Wake Forest improved to 54-10, and the Tigers dropped to 49-16.

LSU returns to action Tuesday night to take on Tennessee in a CWS rematch. The contest is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch, and it can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

Deacon reliever Camden Minacci (1-1) earned the win after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings. LSU right-hander Thatcher Hurd (6-3) was charged with the loss after firing 3.0 innings and allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts.

LSU started the scoring in the winner’s bracket game with two runs in the top of the third. The frame began with left fielder Josh Pearson drawing a walk and advancing to second on a wild pitch. Third baseman Tommy White delivered an RBI single to give the Tigers the first lead of the game. First baseman Tre’ Morgan followed up with an RBI triple to the left field wall.

The Tigers led 2-0 after three innings.

Wake Forest tied it in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run frame. The Deacons struck for a couple on the strength of an RBI single and a runner scoring on a double play with the bases loaded.

Wake Forest was able to score the go-ahead in the bottom of the eighth inning following a double from designated hitter Danny Corona and the subsequent RBI single from Lee.

