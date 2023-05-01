Watch Now
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews named SEC Player of the Week

Dylan Crews LSU Baseball
Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (3) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Youngstown on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Dylan Crews LSU Baseball
Posted at 2:40 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 15:40:19-04

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews on Monday was named SEC Player of the Week by the league office.

Crews led LSU to three wins in four games last week, including a three-game sweep over Alabama. He batted .429 (6-for-14) in four games with two homers, eight RBI, five runs, five walks, and a .600 on-base percentage.

Crews hit .545 (6-for-11) in the Alabama series with two homers, eight RBI, and five runs scored. He blasted a three-run homer in the third inning of Friday’s game, increasing a 1-0 LSU lead to 4-0 in an eventual 8-6 victory.

Crews was on base four times in five plate appearances on Sunday with two walks and two hits, including a solo homer, and he collected three RBI in the Tigers’ 13-11 win. He increased his reached base streak to 47 straight games, which includes all 43 games this season and the final four games of last season.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., is hitting .490 on the year with 12 doubles, one triple and 13 homers, 52 RBI, and 71 runs scored.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.