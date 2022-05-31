LSU Baseball Receives Bid to NCAA Hattiesburg Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU received a bid on Monday to the NCAA Baseball Tournament, and the Tigers will travel to the Hattiesburg Regional hosted by the University of Southern Mississippi.
LSU (38-20) is the No. 2 seed in the regional, and the Tigers will play third-seeded Kennesaw State (35-26) on Friday in a first-round matchup at 6 p.m. CT.
Top-seeded Southern Miss (43-16) will face No. 4 seed Army (31-23) at 1 p.m. CT on Friday.
Friday's games will be streamed live on ESPN+, and they will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.
The full schedule for the Hattiesburg Regional is below; game times and the TV/Online schedule for Saturday, Sunday and Monday are TBA:
Friday, June 3
Game 1 – (1) Southern Miss vs. (4) Army - 1 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Game 2 – (2) LSU vs. (3) Kennesaw State - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Saturday, June 4
Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser - TBA
Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – TBA
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser - TBA
Game 6 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner - TBA
Monday, June 6
Game 7 (if necessary) – Game 6 Repeat - TBA
