LSU Baseball Receives Bid to NCAA Hattiesburg Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU received a bid on Monday to the NCAA Baseball Tournament, and the Tigers will travel to the Hattiesburg Regional hosted by the University of Southern Mississippi.

LSU (38-20) is the No. 2 seed in the regional, and the Tigers will play third-seeded Kennesaw State (35-26) on Friday in a first-round matchup at 6 p.m. CT.

Top-seeded Southern Miss (43-16) will face No. 4 seed Army (31-23) at 1 p.m. CT on Friday.

Friday's games will be streamed live on ESPN+, and they will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The full schedule for the Hattiesburg Regional is below; game times and the TV/Online schedule for Saturday, Sunday and Monday are TBA:

Friday, June 3

Game 1 – (1) Southern Miss vs. (4) Army - 1 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 2 – (2) LSU vs. (3) Kennesaw State - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser - TBA

Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – TBA

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser - TBA

Game 6 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner - TBA

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary) – Game 6 Repeat - TBA

