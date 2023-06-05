LSU Advances to 16th Super Regional With 13-7 Win Over Oregon State

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pounded out 19 hits and scored double-digit runs to lift the No. 5 national seed Tigers to a 13-7 victory over Oregon State and advanced to the super-regional round for the 16th time in program history Monday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 46-15 on the season and the Beavers dropped to 41-20.

Due to several games going on around the country, including LSU’s regional pairing, the Tigers await the rest of the contests to finish in order to receive an opponent, dates, and times for next weekend’s super regional round in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

LSU left-hander Griffin Herring (4-2) earned the victory after coming in relief for Nate Ackenhausen. Herring was one of four Tiger pitchers to toss on the afternoon and fired 3.0 innings while giving up two runs on three hits and striking out four batters.

OSU starter Rhett Larson (3-3) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on four hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

Through the first three innings, both starting pitchers handcuffed their respective hitters. LSU left-hander Riley Cooper tossed three hitless and scoreless innings before the Tigers answered in the top of the fourth with four runs.

The rally began with two singles from catcher Hayden Travinski and designated hitter Cade Beloso. Second baseman Gavin Dugas and right fielder Brayden Jobert followed with two straight HBP. Jobert’s hit-by-pitch drove in the first run of the game. With the bases loaded, shortstop Jordan Thompson lifted a sac fly to left field to make the score 2-0.

LSU added two more to its total, courtesy of a triple from left fielder Josh Pearson. Oregon State’s Gavin Turley cut the Tigers’ lead in half with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Similar to Sunday’s contest between LSU and OSU, Travinski and Beloso went back-to-back for the second straight game. Travinski launched his 10th of the season and Beloso blasted his 13th dinger of the year. The Tigers led 6-2 after five innings.

LSU tacked on a single run in the sixth and five in the seventh on the strength of two solo shots by centerfielder Dylan Crews and Dugas and a two-RBI single from third baseman Tommy White.

The Beavers in the meantime launched their second two-run bomb of the afternoon to double their total. LSU led 12-4 after seven innings.

The Tigers added one in the ninth on an RBI single from Travinski and the Beavers tacked on three in the bottom of the ninth to account for the final margin.

2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team



Position Player School Pitcher Paul Skenes** LSU Pitcher Thatcher Hurd LSU Catcher Hayden Travinski** LSU First Base Garret Forrester Oregon State Second Base Travis Bazzana Oregon State Shortstop Jordan Thompson LSU Third Base Mikey Kane Oregon State Outfield Dylan Crews** LSU Outfield Gavin Turley** Oregon State Outfield Josh Pearson LSU Designated Hitter Cade Beloso LSU Most Outstanding Player Dylan Crews LSU

** Indicates Unanimous Selection

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel