LSU adds 27 signees on Early Signing Day

LSU Football – December Signees

Xavier Atkins

Inside Linebacker

6-0 * 194 * Fr.-HS

Jonesboro, La. (Summer Creek (Texas) High School)

A 4-star linebacker prospect from Summer Creek High School in Humble, Texas … Originally from Jonesboro, La. … Moved to Houston in early 2023 … Listed as the nation’s No. 26 linebacker prospect and No. 49 overall in the state of Texas … Ranked as high as the nation’s No. 10 linebacker by Rivals … Finalists for the 2024 Mr. Texas Football … Helped team to a 14-2 record and a berth in the UIL Texas Class 6A Division II Championship Game as a senior …. Racked up 102 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles … Played first three years of high school football at Jonesboro-Hodge High School in north Louisiana … As a sophomore, had 218 tackles, 28.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in 13 games … Coached by Kenny Harrison

Kylan Billiot

Wide Receiver

6-3 * 186 * Fr.-HS

Houma, La. (Terrebonne High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

Standout in football, basketball and track and field at Terrebonne High School in Houma, La. … Wide receiver on the football team and point guard for the basketball team … Rated with 4-stars by 247Sports and Rivals … Composite 4-star ranking and listed as the nation’s No. 43 wide receiver and the No. 7 overall player in Louisiana … Rated as high as No. 4 overall in Louisiana by 247Sports … Invited to participate in the All-American Bowl … Earned 5A honorable mention All-State honors in basketball as a junior after averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals a game … Nearing 1,000 career points in basketball … Attends same high school that produced LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith … Described LSU as his “dream school” ... On the track, has been clocked at 10.27 in the 100-meters and 20.39 in the 200.

Ahmad Breaux

Defensive End

6-3 * 250 * Fr.-HS

Ruston, La. (Ruston High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the top prospects in Louisiana … Rated as 3-star linebacker by On3, 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals … Helped Ruston capture the Division I non-select state title with a 31-17 win over Zachary … It was Ruston’s first state title since 1990 … Listed as the nation’s No. 61 ranked defensive lineman and No. 20 overall in Louisiana in the composite rankings … As a junior, recorded 662 tackles, including 6 sacks, 2 pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries … Two-time First-Team 5A All-State in 2022 and 2023 … Spends time away from football building computers and wants to study software engineering at LSU … Coached by Jerrod Baugh.

Aeron Burrell

Kicker

6-2 * 181 * Fr.-HS

Bossier City, La. (Parkway High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

The top prep kicker in Louisiana and the nation’s No. 1 overall placekicker prospect by 247Sports … Ranked No. 2 nationally by On3 … Composite 3-star prospect … First-Team 5A All-State in 2022 … Three-time First-Team All-District selection … As a junior, had 51 touchbacks and converted 12-of-14 field goals … As a senior in 2023, kicked a 55-yard field goal setting the Bossier Parish record … The 55-yard field goal broke his previous record of 53 set during his junior season … Can also punt.

Ethan Calloway

Offensive Tackle

6-7 * 325 * Fr.-HS

Mooresville, N.C. (Lake Norman High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

Rated as a 4-star recruit and ranked the No. 12 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 4 overall in the state of North Carolina by On3 … Ranked as a 4-star and as the No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 9 overall in North Carolina in the On3 composite ranking … Attended Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.… Played just 2 seasons of varsity football … Helped his team to two playoff appearances… Played a key role in an offense that averaged 363.9 yards per game with 261.2 rushing yards and an average of 6.0 yards per carry in 2022 … Helped team to a 9-2 mark as a senior in 2023 … First-Team All-State in 2023 … Played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Bernard Causey III

Cornerback

6-0 * 157 * Fr.-HS

New Orleans, La. (John F. Kennedy High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

Standout defensive back at John F. Kennedy in New Orleans … Rated as a 3-star prospect by all recruiting services … Listed as the nation’s No. 56 cornerback prospect and rated No. 15 overall in Louisiana in the composite rankings … Ranked as high as No. 9 in Louisiana and No. 40 at his positional nationally by On3 … A multi-sport athlete who also runs track. … Ran a 11.63 100-meters as a junior... Also got member of JFK’s 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relay teams ... In 2022, as a junior, helped New Orleans Kennedy to a 10-2 record and a Louisiana Division II Select state quarterfinal appearance … First Team All-District 9-3A in 2023 and First-Team Team 5A All-State … Went 10-2 as a senior and reached the semifinals of the Division II Select Playoffs in 2023.

Kolaj Cobbins

Outside Linebacker

6-3 * 215 * Fr.-HS

St. Rose, La. (Destrehan High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the nation’s top linebacker prospects … Ranked with 4-stars by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals … Ranked as the 13th linebacker in the country and 7th in Louisiana by ESPN … In composite rankings, listed with 4 stars and as the nation’s No. 23 linebacker and No. 9 overall in Louisiana … Selected to participate in the 2024 All-American Bowl … Voted a unanimous team captain by his teammates as a senior … In win over Terrebonne in 2023, had 14 tackles, 3 for losses, and returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown on his way to being named Greater New Orleans QB Club Player of the Week … As a junior, had 60 tackles, 12 sacks and forced 8 fumbles … Led team to an 11-1 overall mark and to the quarterfinals of the Division I non-select playoffs … Two-time 5A First-Team All-State selection in 2022 and 2023 … Member of Beta Club in high school … Coached by Marcus Scott.

Joseph Cryer

Offensive Line

6-3 * 294 * Fr.-HS

Natchitoches, La. (Natchitoches Central)

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the top offensive line prospects in Louisiana, rated No. 28 overall in the state and No. 68 nationally among all interior linemen in the On3 composite … Rated with 3-stars by all recruiting services … Ranked as high as No. 42 nationally by ESPN and as the No. 18 prospect in Louisiana … Former teammates with fellow 2024 signee Tylen Singleton at Many High School … Won the Louisiana Division III non-select state title in 2022 with Many… Finished high school at Natchitoches Central in Natchitoches, La.… Helped the Chiefs rushing offense average 5.4 yards per carry and contributed to the pass offense’s average of 213.5 yards per game… Played a key role in the Chiefs finishing with an average of 341.8 yards of total offense … Second-Team 5A All-State in 2023 … Grew up loving LSU football and dreamed of playing for the Tigers.

Weston Davis

Offensive Tackle

6-6 * 282 * Fr.-HS

Beaumont, Texas (Beaumont United)

HIGH SCHOOL

Two-sport standout at Beaumont (Texas) United and one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects … Ranked with 5-stars from On3 and 4-stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … Listed as a 4-star and No. 64 nationally in the On3 composite … In the On3 composite, ranked as the nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle prospect and No. 11 overall in Texas … Ranked as high as No. 3 nationally at his position by On3 and as the No. 5 player overall in Texas … Named First-Team Beaumont Enterprise Super Gold as a junior in 2022 … Team averaged 4.1 yards per carry in 2023 … Also a standout basketball player for one of the top prep programs in Texas … Still relatively new to football as he didn’t start playing until his sophomore season of high school.

Caden Durham

Running Back

5-9 * 195 * Fr.-HS

Dallas, Texas (Duncanville High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the nation’s top running backs for the Class of 2024 … Rated with 4-stars from all of the major recruiting services … Listed as the nation’s No. 8 running back and No. 19 overall in the state of Texas in the On3 composite … Helped Duncanville High School to back-to-back Texas 6A Division I state titles in 2022 and 2023 … Named offensive MVP of 6A state title game after rushing for 243 yards and 3 TDs on 22 carries in the 49-33 win … Rushed for 200 yards and all 3 TDs in the first half of the championship game … Also named offensive MVP of 2022 state championship game, topping the 100-yard mark and rushing for 3 TDs … As a junior in 2022, rushed for 1,960 yards and 36 TDs … Excels on the track as well, advancing to the state championships in the 100-meters and 4x100 relay … Consistently clocked at 10.5 in the 100 with a best time of 10.28 … Mom ran track at Oklahoma.

Wallace Foster IV

Cornerback

5-10 * 168 * Fr.-HS

New Orleans, La. (Warren Easton)

Three-star prospect from traditional New Orleans football power Warren Easton … Rated as the nation’s No. 71 prospect at his position and No. 23 overall in Louisiana … Earned First-Team 4A All-State honors as a sophomore in 2021 … Missed his junior season due to an injury … Returned to full strength as a senior in 2023 and didn’t miss a game.

Trey’Dez Green

Tight End

6-7 *226 * Fr.-HS

Jackson, La. (Zachary High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

Outstanding tight end prospect from Zachary High School, just a few miles north of Baton Rouge … Rated with 4-stars and considered the top prep prospect in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2024 … Listed No. 35 overall nationally and the nation’s No. 1 tight end in the On3 composite … Two-sport standout who also excels in basketball … Described as a “once-in-a-generation type of player” by an opposing coach because of his elite athleticism with a 6-foot-7 frame… As a junior in 2022, had 45 receptions for 864 yards and 11 TDs … Had 350 receiving yards as a sophomore … On the basketball court, averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds as a junior in 2022 … Earned First-Team All-Stat honors in 2022 at East Feliciana High School … In 2023 state title game, caught 8 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown … Finished senior season with 53 receptions for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns … Coached by David Brewerton.

Colin Hurley

Quarterback

6-1 * 217 * Fr.-HS

Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian Academy)

HIGH SCHOOL

Talented young quarterback who re-classified to the Class of 2024 … Will only be 16 years old when he enrolls at LSU in January … Made his varsity debut in eighth grade … Rated with 4-stars and considered one of the top 20 prep quarterbacks for this signing class … Ranked as high as No. 14 at his position by ESPN … Participated in the Elite 11 quarterback skills competition … Participant in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl … Led team to state title as a freshman in 2021 … Named the Florida Class 2A Player of the Year … Named to the 2023 Super 11 by the Florida Times-Union, which is a list of the 11 best high school seniors in the state of Florida … Passed for over 5,000 yards during his prep career … Completed 122-of-207 passes for 1,707 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2023 … As a freshman, threw for 2,146 yards and 24 TDs leading his team to the Florida Class 2A state title.

CJ Jackson

Outside Linebacker

6-4 * 214 * Fr.-HS

Atlanta, Ga. (Tucker High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the top pass rushers for the class of 2024 … Ranked with 4-stars by On3, ESPN and Rivals … Composite 4-star ranking listed as the No. 21 edge rusher nationally and ranked No. 26 overall in the state of Georgia … Registered 11 sacks as a junior in 2022 … Plans to study aviation with aspirations of being a pilot after football … Coached by Lonnie Jones.

De’Myrion Johnson

Defensive Tackle

6-1 * 291 * Fr.-HS

New Iberia, La. (Westgate High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

Highly-touted defensive line prospect from Westgate High School … Rated with 3-stars in the On3 composite … Listed as the No. 6 prospect in Louisiana and No. 211 nationally by ESPN … Ranked as high as No. 13 at his position nationally by ESPN … Helped Westgate to its first 4A state title in 2021… Helped his team clinch a playoff berth in 2023 after posting a 7-4 regular season record … Throws the shot put for the track and field team.

Ju’Juan Johnson

Cornerback

6-0 * 194 * Fr.-HS

Lafayette, La. (Lafayette Christian Academy)

HIGH SCHOOL

The most productive high school quarterback in Louisiana prep history with a record 14,451 total yards and 171 total touchdowns, also a state record … Will play cornerback for the Tigers … Rated as a 4-star prospect and the nation’s No. 9 cornerback prospect in the On3 composite … Listed as the No. 9 overall prospect in Louisiana … Ranked as high as No. 6 overall in Louisiana by 247sports and No. 7 by Rivals …

Led Lafayette Christian Academy to four straight appearances in the state championship game … Tallied 457 total yards (270 passing, 187 rushing) and 3 rushing TDs in 2023 state title game against St. Thomas More … As a junior in 2022, set state championship game record with 595 yards and 5 TDs in 52-48 defeat to St. Thomas More … Broke Brock Berlin’s Louisiana record for total offense in state quarterfinal win … Broke Nick Brossette’s Louisiana record for total touchdowns … Brossette, who played at LSU, currently serves as LSU’s director of high school and alumni relations … Finished prep career with over 10,500 passing yards and 117 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns … Tallied 8 TDs in a win over Acadiana in the 2023 season-opener … Rushed for 270 yards in a win over 5A Jesuit … In final game of high school career, accounted for 457 yards of total offense, including 192 rushing yards, and 3 TDs in Division II State Championship Game vs. St. Thomas More … As a junior, produced 5,487 yards of total offense and 60 touchdowns … Passed for 4,140 yards and 43 TDs and rushed for 1,347 yards and 17 scores in 2022 … As a senior, passed for 3,597 yards and 43 TDs and rushed for 1,484 yards and 25 touchdowns … Lafayette Christian Academy retired his No. 7 jersey following a quarterfinal playoff game in 2023 … One of 5 players nationally named as a finalist for the MaxPreps National Player of the Year … Coached by Hunter Landry.

Davhon Keys

Inside Linebacker

6-0 * 219 * Fr.-HS

Aledo, Texas (Aledo High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

Top-rated inside linebacker from Texas powerhouse Aledo High School … Born in Louisiana ut moved to Texas at an early ago … Consensus 4-star linebacker and rated the No. 33 linebacker nationally and the No. 60 player in the state of Texas … Given 4-stars by Rivals and 247Sports … Rated as high as the No. 12 linebacker nationally by ESPN and No. 18 by Rivals … Won 3 state titles in high school, including the Texas 5A Division I State Championship as a senior … Had 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack in 51-8 win over Smithson Valley in 2023 state championship game, earning game MVP honors … For career, racked up 398 total tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hurries and 8 sacks … Added 9 interceptions – returning 4 for touchdowns – to go with 6 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles, 2 blocked field goals and a blocked punt … Scored 35 total touchdowns in his prep career … Plans to study computer engineering.

Khayree Lee Jr.

Offensive Line

6-6 * 300 * Fr.-HS

Harvey, La. (John Ehret High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

Top offensive line prospect from John Ehret High School in New Orleans … Rated with 3-stars and as the nation’s No. 47 interior offensive line prospect by the On3 composite … Listed as the No. 13 prospect in Louisiana … Rated as high as No. 26 nationally at his position by 247Sports … Helped his team to a playoff berth in 2023 after it posted a 7-4 regular season record and a 3-1 record in 5A District 8.

Dashawn McBryde

Safety

6-3 * 192 * Fr.-HS

Denham Springs, La. (Denham Springs High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

Tremendous safety prospect from Denham Springs High School, located just east of Baton Rouge … Rated with 4-stars and as the nation’s No. 4 safety prospect in the On3 composite … Rated the No. 3 overall prospect in Louisiana in the composite rankings … Helped Denham Springs to a 10-3 record and the quarterfinals of the 2022 Division I non-select playoffs … Two-time First-Team 5A All-State selection in 2022 and 2023 … Earned All-Livingston Parish honors and named All-District 5-5A choice…Finished his senior season with 51 tackles, 9 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, and scored 3 defensive TDs … A multi-sport athlete who also competes in track and field... As a junior in 2022, set the school-record with 10 interceptions … Born in Utah but moved to Louisiana at a young age.

Gabriel Reliford

Defensive End

6-3 * 262 * Fr.-HS

Shreveport, La. (Evangel Christian Academy)

HIGH SCHOOL

Defensive line prospect who is considered one of the best at his position in the Class of 2024 … Rated with 4-stars in the On3 composite … Ranked as high as No. 7 nationally and No. 4 overall in Louisiana by On3 … Composite national ranking of No. 23 at his position and No. 6 overall in Louisiana … Tallied 251 tackles and 15 sacks over the span of junior and senior seasons … As a junior, racked up 129 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 6 sacks … Followed that with 122 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 21 QB hurries and a fumble recovery as a senior in 2023 … Capped career with 17 tackles vs. Shaw in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs … Comes from same school that produced former LSU standouts in Jacob Hester, Micah Baskerville and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Joel Rogers

Safety

6-0 * 184 * Fr.-HS

St. Francisville, La. (West Feliciana High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

Highly-regarded defensive back prospect from West Feliciana High School, just north of Baton Rouge … Rated with 4-stars by all major recruiting services … Ranked as the nation’s No. 246 overall prospect, No. 17 at safety and No. 8 overall in Louisiana in the On3 composite … Ranked as high as No. 197 nationally by ESPN and No. 5 overall in Louisiana … Primarily played quarterback for West Feliciana, leading his team to a 13-1 mark and the district title … Team advanced to the semifinals of the Division II non-select playoffs … Accumulated 1,610 total yards and 21 touchdowns in 2022 … Played 4 sports in high school … Served as a commander in the Junior ROTC … Clocked at 22.42 in the 200-meters and has a long jump of 22-7.

Tylen Singleton

Inside Linebacker

6-1 * 208 * Fr.-HS

Many, La. (Many High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the nation’s top linebackers from north Louisiana football power Many … Four-year starter for the Tigers, leading Many to state titles in 2020 and 2022 along with a runner-up finish in 2021 … Team reached the quarterfinals in 2023 … Rated a consensus 4-star prospect and listed No. 134 overall nationally, No. 10 linebacker and the No. 5 player in Louisiana … Earned MVP honors of the 2020 2A state championship game as a freshman … First-Team 2A All-State at safety in 2022 and 2023 … First-Team 2A All-State as a sophomore in 2021 … Tallied 75 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and a sack in 2021 … Followed that with 78 tackles and a pair of sacks in 2022 … Named to the Butkus Award Pre-Season Watch List prior to 2023 season … Coached by Jess Curtis for his first three years of high school and by Dillon Barrett as a senior.

Michael Turner

Wide Receiver

6-1 * 182 * Fr.-HS

Hahnville, La. (John Curtis)

HIGH SCHOOL

Four-star wide receiver who prepped at New Orleans powerhouse John Curtis … Listed as a 4-star in the On3 composite and rated the No. 49 wide receiver nationally and No. 11 overall in the state of Louisiana … Ranked as high as No. 11 nationally at his position and No. 7 in Louisiana by 247Sports … Played on both sides of the ball as a junior, helping John Curtis to a 12-2 mark and the Louisiana Division I Select state championship… Caught 25 passes for 519 yards and 6 touchdowns… Recorded 29 tackles, 1 interception and returned a fumble 71 yards for a TD … Earned First-Team All-District honors as a defensive back … Clocked at 10.5 in the 100-meters last spring … Played on same 7-on-7 team with fellow LSU signees Wallace Foster IV and Bernard Causey … Dual sport athlete who also competed in track and field as a sprinter.

Jelani Watkins

Wide Receiver

5-10 * 158 * Fr.-HS

Houston, Texas (Atascocita High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

Another outstanding wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2024 who is joining the Tigers … Brings elite speed to LSU … Rated with 4-stars in the On3 composite and ranked No. 207 nationally, No. 35 at his position and No. 37 overall in the state of Texas … Ranked as high as No. 5 nationally at wide receiver by ESPN and No. 98 overall … Dual sport athlete who also excelled in track and field … Two-time Texas UIL 6A 200-meter state champion … Won the titles as both a sophomore and junior … Claimed the title in 2023 with a 20.54 time, .32 seconds faster than the second-place finisher … Ran the anchor on Klein’s state champion 4x100 relay team … … Born in Louisiana but moved to Texas as a child … Clocked at 10.27 in the 100 … Plans to also run track at LSU … Played final season of high school football at Atascocita after transferring from Klein High School … Older brother Monte Watkins plays running back at New Mexico State.

Shone Washington

Defensive Tackle

6-4 * 304 * Jr.-JC

Terrytown, La. (Warren Easton/East Mississippi Community College)

PRIOR TO LSU

Junior college transfer who joins the Tigers after one season at East Mississippi Community College … Signed with Georgia out of high school and spent one year with the Bulldogs in 2022 … Tremendous defensive line prospect considered one of the top players in the junior college ranks in 2023 … In his 1 junior college season, tallied 26 tackles and a sack for a defense that allowed only 19 points and 318.2 yards per game … Rated as high as the No. 13 overall junior college prospect by ESPN and No. 5 at his position .. Played high school football at Warren Easton where he helped his team to the 4A state championship game … At Georgia, appeared in 1 game, recording a tackle in a 2022 win over Samford.

Ory Williams

Offensive Tackle

6-8 * 297 * Fr.-HS

San Marcos, Texas (San Marcos High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

A huge offensive line prospect considered one of the best at his position nationally … Rated with 3-stars in the On3 composite and listed as the nation’s No. 28 offensive tackle prospect … Ranked as high as No. 217 nationally, No. 21 at his position and No. 35 overall in Texas by ESPN … As a senior, helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 220 yards rushing per game … Born in north Louisiana before moving to Texas … Standout on the basketball court as well … Relatively new to football as he’s only played 2 seasons of varsity football.

PJ Woodland

Cornerback

5-11 * 155 * Fr.-HS

Hattiesburg, Miss. (Oak Grove High School)

HIGH SCHOOL

Rated as a 4-star cornerback by Rivals … Listed with 3-stars in the On3 composite … Ranked as high as No. 28 nationally at his position and No. 9 overall in Mississippi by Rivals … Multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball … Played on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions in the secondary … Had over 1,300 receiving yards as a senior on his way to being named the Mississippi 7A Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 … Played in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game ... As a junior in 2022, tallied 38 tackles and intercepted 7 passes … Recorded 52 tackles, 5 interceptions, returning 2 for touchdowns in 2023 … Named to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger Large School All-State team in 2023 … Led Oak Grove to the Mississippi 7A state title as a senior.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel