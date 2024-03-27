KATC to air LSU vs. UCLA on March 30

The NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, featuring the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins, will air on KATC-TV 3 on March 30, 2024.

The game will air live from MVP Arena in Albany, New York, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

