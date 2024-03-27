Watch Now
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

KATC to air LSU vs. UCLA on March 30

LSU.jfif
LSU
LSU.jfif
Posted at 2:23 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 15:23:43-04

The NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, featuring the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins, will air on KATC-TV 3 on March 30, 2024.

The game will air live from MVP Arena in Albany, New York, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.