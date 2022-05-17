Watch
KATC to air LSU Opener vs Florida State

First Game of the Brian Kelly Era
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 2:53 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 15:53:34-04

BATON ROUGE – The Brian Kelly era of LSU football will begin with a prime time national broadcast as ABC will televise the Tigers’ season-opener against Florida State on Sunday, September 4 in New Orleans, the network announced on Tuesday.

Game time for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome featuring LSU and Florida State is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

LSU is coming off a 6-7 season and an appearance in the Texas Bowl, while Florida State finished last year with a 5-7 mark.

It will be the first meeting between LSU and Florida State since 1991 when the then-No. 1 ranked Seminoles posted a 27-16 win over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

LSU is 2-7 all-time against the Seminoles with wins coming in the 1968 Peach Bowl (31-27) and 1982 in Tiger Stadium (55-21).

LSU is 91-32-5 all-time in season-openers.

Tickets for the contest are still available and can be purchased at www.LSUtix.net [lsutix.net].

2022 LSU Football Schedule

Date                      Opponent                                                            Time                                     TV

Sept. 4 vs. Florida State (at New Orleans) 6:30 p.m. ABC

Sept. 10 Southern

Sept. 17 Mississippi State

Sept. 24 New Mexico

Oct. 1 at Auburn

Oct. 8 Tennessee

Oct. 15 at Florida

Oct. 22 Ole Miss

Oct. 29 Open Date

Nov. 5 Alabama

Nov. 12 at Arkansas

Nov. 19 UAB

Nov. 26 at Texas A&M

------------------------------------------------------------
