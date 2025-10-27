Joe Sloan relieved of duties on LSU football staff

BATON ROUGE – Joe Sloan has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on the LSU football staff effective immediately, the school announced on Monday.

Sloan, in his fourth season with the Tigers, joined the LSU staff in 2022 as quarterbacks coach. He was elevated to offensive coordinator following the ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin in January of 2024.

LSU currently ranks No. 6 in the SEC in passing offense, No. 12 in scoring (25.5), No. 14 in total offense (355.5) and No. 16 in rushing offense (106.3).

Last year in his first season as co-offensive coordinator, the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the SEC with 315 passing yards a game. The Tigers were also No. 5 in the league and No. 25 nationally in total offense with 431 yards per game.

A year ago, Garrett Nussmeier – in his first season as a starter for the Tigers - ranked No. 2 in the SEC and No. 5 nationally in passing yards per game (312), while also leading the league in completions (337) and finishing second in passing TDs (29).

As LSU’s quarterbacks coach in 2023, Sloan helped Jayden Daniels capture the school’s third Heisman Trophy with a record-setting season that saw the signal-caller lead the nation in total offense and rushing yards a by quarterback.

LSU’s 2023 offense featured three first round NFL Draft picks in Daniels and wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas.