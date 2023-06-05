Homers Power LSU Past Oregon St., 6-5; Tigers Advance to Regional Final

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right fielder Brayden Jobert launched a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, which was one of five for the Tigers, to lift the No. 5 national seed to a 6-5 victory over Oregon State Sunday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU’s record improved to 45-15 with the win, and Oregon State dropped to 40-19 on the season with the defeat.

The Tigers moved into the regional final with the victory and will face the winner of the Oregon State-Sam Houston State matchup that takes place shortly after the second game of the day.

The NCAA regional will continue in Baton Rouge on Monday with GAME 6 (LSU vs. either Oregon State or Sam Houston) at 1 PM CT with GAME 7 if necessary set for 5 PM CT at Alex Box Stadium.

Right-hander Thatcher Hurd (6-2) came in to relieve LSU starter Ty Floyd out of the weather delay and earned the win for his efforts. He fired 5.0 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits, but tallied a career-high 12 punchouts. Gavin Guidry entered to pitch in the ninth to close out the game and pick up his second save of the season. He tallied two strikeouts in his outing.

Oregon State opened the scoring in the top of the third with a solo shot from second baseman Travis Bazzana. Floyd escaped the ensuing jam, and the game entered a weather delay at 3:12 p.m. CT. The contest resumed with the Tigers coming up to bat in the bottom of the third at 6:15 p.m. CT.

The Beavers added to their lead upon returning to play with a solo home run from right fielder Brady Kasper. The visitors also tacked on a third run due to a single and an error after a double and sac bunt got catcher Tanner Smith to third.

The Tigers responded in the bottom half of the fourth, as centerfielder Dylan Crews launched his 16th dinger of the season. Left fielder Josh Pearson reached base via a triple and Crews’ homer drove him in.

LSU entered the bottom of the fifth down one run and exited with the lead. Catcher Hayden Travinski hit his ninth homer of the season into the left field bleachers and designated hitter Cade Beloso made it back-to-back with a dinger to right field. The Tigers led 4-3 after five innings. Pearson added to the home run total for the Tigers to make the score 5-3.

Oregon State tied it up at five with a two-run shot by left fielder Gavin Turley.

LSU’s Brayden Jobert gave the Tigers the lead back in the eighth by putting a ball over the right-center field wall. LSU finished the game with five dingers, which accounted for every single run the Tigers scratched across in the victory.

