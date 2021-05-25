Former LSU quarterback, Finley, transfers to Auburn

Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley is transferring to Auburn, the second year freshman announced Monday.

Finley saw mixed results in his one year with LSU. After Myles Brennan's injury, Finley initially got the start over Max Johnson. In five games he completed 57-percent of his passes, throwing for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He'd ultimately lose the starting job to Johnson before the year's end.

Finley was in a four-man battle to start for LSU this fall, competing with Johnson, Brennan, and true freshman Garrett Nussmeier. Speaking with Fox 8 in New Orleans after entering the transfer portal, Finley said playing time was important in his next team. At best he will be in a quarterback competition with Auburn's two-year starter Bo Nix.

