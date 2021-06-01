Ex-Tiger Gilbert transfers to Georgia

Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert officially transfers to Georgia.

The Marietta native was a five star recruit out of high school and picked LSU over the Bulldogs. He caught 35 passes for more than 360 yards and two scores in 2020, but announced his exit from LSU before the end of the season.

He did not play the final two games of the season.

