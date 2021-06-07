Watch
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

Crews, Labas propel LSU past Gonzaga in elimination game

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (3) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Youngstown on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Dylan Crews LSU Baseball
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 21:38:12-04

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Dylan Crews had three hits, including an RBI double, stealing a base and scoring twice to spark LSU to a 9-4 victory over Gonzaga in an elimination game of the Eugene Regional. AJ Labas (4-2) went eight innings in a start for the Tigers (36-23), yielding four runs on six hits and two walks. Labas struck out eight, throwing 123 pitches. The Bulldogs (34-19) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on RBI groundouts by Andrew Orzel and Grayson Sterling, but Tre’ Morgan had an RBI double, Gavin Dougas followed with a two-run triple and LSU scored four times in its half of the first and never looked back.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.