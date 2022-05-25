Crews, Berry named Semifinalists for 2022 Golden Spikes Award

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and infielder Jacob Berry were named Tuesday by USA Baseball as semifinalists for the 2022 Golden Spikes Award.

The Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country, will be presented on June 24 on ESPN.

Cal Poly, Oregon State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech join LSU as the only schools with multiple semifinalists on the list.

Crews, the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year, is hitting .345 (76-for-220) this season with eight doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 67 RBI and 63 runs scored. His 21 homers represent the most by an LSU player since outfielder Ryan Schimpf hit 22 home runs in 2009.

He was voted last week to the 2022 SEC Baseball Community Service Team for his dedicated philanthropic work with special needs children.

Crews leads the SEC this season in homers (21) and runs scored (63), and he is No. 2 in the league in triples (4), No. 2 in total bases (155), No. 2 in RBI (67), No. 3 in hits (76) and No. 4 in slugging percentage (.705).

Berry, who was also a Golden Spikes semifinalist last season as a freshman at Arizona, earned 2022 second-team All-SEC recognition.

Berry is hitting a team-high .381 (72-for-189) on the year, including a remarkable .400 in SEC games. Berry has collected eight doubles, 15 homers, 47 RBI and 43 runs scored this season. He was forced to miss six games from May 7-15 due to a finger injury.

Berry is No. 3 in the SEC in batting average (.381), No. 5 in on-base percentage (.473), No. 10 in slugging percentage (.661), No. 10 in total bases (125) and No. 10 in base hits (72).

Beginning with the announcement of the semifinalists, a ballot will be sent to a voting body consisting of baseball media members, select professional baseball personnel and USA Baseball staff, and the previous winners of the award, representing a group of more than 150 voters.

As part of this selection process, all voters will be asked to choose three players from the list of semifinalists. On June 8, USA Baseball will announce the finalists, and voting for the winner will begin that same day.

Fan voting will once again be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2022. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement and continuing through the finalist round voting deadline, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com.

The winner of the 44th Golden Spikes Award will be named on Friday, June 24, on ESPN. To stay up-to- date on the 2022 Golden Spikes Award visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Twitter and Instagram.

The 2022 Golden Spikes Award timeline:

June 6: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

June 8: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, fan voting begins

June 14: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists fan voting ends

June 24: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award trophy presentation

A complete list of the 2022 Golden Spikes Award semifinalists follows:

Name, Position, School, Conference

Chris Alleyne; OF; Maryland; Big Ten Conference

Jacob Berry; INF; LSU; Southeastern Conference

Chase Burns; RHP; Tennessee; Southeastern Conference

Justin Campbell; RHP; Oklahoma State; Big 12 Conference

Carlos Contreras; OF; Sam Houston; Western Athletic Conference

Dylan Crews; OF; LSU; Southeastern Conference

Gavin Cross; OF; Virginia Tech; Atlantic Coast Conference

Sonny DiChiara; INF; Auburn; Southeastern Conference

Kendal Ewell; OF; Eastern Kentucky; Atlantic Sun Conference

Jake Gelof; INF; Virginia; Atlantic Coast Conference

Peyton Graham; INF; Oklahoma; Big 12 Conference

Tanner Hall; RHP; Southern Miss.; Conference USA

Thomas Harrington; RHP; Campbell; Big South Conference

Cooper Hjerpe; LHP; Oregon State; Pac-12 Conference

Gabriel Hughes; RHP; Gonzaga; West Coast Conference

Jace Jung; INF; Texas Tech; Big 12 Conference

Dominic Keegan; UTIL; Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference

Ryan Lasko; OF; Rutgers; Big Ten Conference

Brooks Lee; SS; Cal Poly; Big West Conference

Trey Lipscomb; INF; Tennessee; Southeastern Conference

Ryan McCarty; INF; Penn State Abington; United East

Ivan Melendez; INF; Texas; Big 12 Conference

Jacob Melton; OF/INF; Oregon State; Pac-12 Conference

Parker Messick; LHP; Florida State; Atlantic Coast Conference

Kevin Parada; C; Georgia Tech; Atlantic Coast Conference

Tanner Schobel; INF; Virginia Tech; Atlantic Coast Conference

Daniel Susac; C; Arizona; Pac-12 Conference

Drew Thorpe; RHP; Cal Poly; Big West Conference

Max Wagner; INF; Clemson; Atlantic Coast Conference

Tommy White; INF; NC State; Atlantic Coast Conference

Jacob Wilson; INF; Grand Canyon; Western Athletic Conference

