Crews and Berry named ABCA All-Americans

Matthew Hinton/AP
LSU utility Jacob Berry (14) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 10:29 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 23:29:41-04

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and third baseman Jacob Berry have been named 2022 All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Crews was voted an ABCA first-team All-American and Berry received third-team ABCA All-America recognition.

Crews, the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year, batted .349 this season with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs. The Tigers’ centerfielder was voted a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and NCBWA first-team All-American.

Crews, a Longwood, Fla., native, also received 2022 SEC Community Service Team and SEC All-Defensive Team recognition.

Berry, a product of Queen Creek, Ariz., was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a second-team All-SEC selection as he batted a team-high .370 with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI and 47 runs.

Berry hit .400 (38-for-95) in LSU’s SEC regular-season games with three doubles, five homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs. He has also received second-team All-America honors from Perfect Game and the NCBWA, and third-team All-America recognition from Collegiate Baseball.

