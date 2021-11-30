Brian Kelly announced as head coach of LSU Football

LSU announced Tuesday that Brian Kelly has been hired as head football coach.

According to LSU, Kelly will receive a 10-year, $95 milion contract, plus incentives.

He will be formally introduced as the 34th head coach in LSU Football history at a press conference at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, December 1.

Fans are invited to welcome Kelly at the BTR Jet Center at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, November 30.

"Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner," said LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. "He has built and sustained success at every program he's led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves. Most importantly, Coach Kelly's players and programs exemplify excellence in all aspects of the student-athlete experience – in competition, in the classroom, and throughout the community – and he shares our values and vision for elevating our university and our state. We're thrilled to welcome him and his family to Baton Rouge, and we are excited to work with him as we add to the championship legacy of LSU Football."

For the past 12 years, he has served as the head coach at Notre Dame. He leaves South Bend as the Irish's all-time winningest coach with 113 victories, moving ahead of legendary Knute Rockne for the top spot in 2021. His 12-year mark at Notre Dame stands at 113-40, which includes a 54-9 mark over the past five seasons.

"I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football," Kelly said. "I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home."

During his Notre Dame career, Kelly led the Irish to the 2012 BCS national title game as well as College Football Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020. He was named National Coach of the Year by numerous outlets in 2012 and 2018. He's the only coach to win the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award more than once, and he's done it three times (2009, 2012, and 2018).

Read more on the announcement, here.

