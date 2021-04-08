Boutte: "I think I can set big numbers in this offense"

BATON ROUGE — Kayshon Boutte's SEC record 308 receiving yards in the season finale against Ole Miss was an exclamation point in a breakout freshman campaign.

Now in spring practice, the former Westgate star is working to establish himself as the team's leading receiver.

"I feel like I can set big numbers in this offense," he said. "Last year, I think the things I did best was speed, getting out of my breaks. This off-season I focused on being more physical and bettering my route running, blocking for sure. Everything to be the best athlete I can."

As a freshman, Boutte caught 45 passes for a team high 735 yards and five touchdowns. Under new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz, it appears Boutte's role is expanding.

"I find myself in many different places. Coach Peetz came in and moved me around. Last year I played mainly X, just X. This year I'm different, X, Z, backfield, I do it different," he said. "I like that he came in and changed the style."

At Westgate during his senior year, Boutte rushed for more than 800 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Tigers moved him all across the formation. He recorded over 1,000 receiving yards, too. Now a sophomore with LSU, it appears he could see a similarly expanded role as he enters the spring as one of LSU's top young stars. During the LSU Pro Day, Ja'Marr Chase specifically spotlighted Boutte.

"Kayshon Boutte is a very good receiver," Chase said after his Pro Day workout. "Real smart, real quick, real fast. I was watching him the other day in practice and I think he's going to be a big guy, big name here."

