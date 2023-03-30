Boutte, Garner among 16 participants at LSU Pro Day

Here are the results from LSU Pro Day.
*Measurements, jumps and bench press are official marks. Running event results compiled through NFL scouts’ timing.
|NAME
|HT.
|WT.
|ARM
|HAND
|WING
|BENCH
|BROAD
|VERTICAL
|40-YD (1)
|40-YD (2)
|3-CONE
|20 SHUTTLE
|Sevyn Banks
|6'0 3/4
|202
|30.75
|9.25
|76.25
|Micah Baskerville
|6'0 3/8
|224
|31.375
|9.5
|78.25
|18
|9'7"
|35.5
|4.75
|4.81
|7.75
|4.78
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|6'0 3/4
|196
|32.25
|9.75
|79.125
|16
|10'6"
|42
|4.42
|4.40
|7.01
|4.28
|Kayshon Boutte
|5'11 1/4
|197
|31.375
|9.75
|77.375
|7.08
|Anthony Bradford
|6'3 7/8
|337
|33
|9.5
|81
|Joe Foucha
|5'9 7/8
|198
|30.125
|9.125
|74
|13
|9'11"
|35.5
|4.69
|4.70
|7.32
|4.53
|Mekhi Garner
|6'0 1/4
|211
|32
|9.625
|77.625
|12
|10'5"
|38.5
|6.88
|4.28
|Ali Gaye
|6'5 5/8
|33.5
|9.125
|81.25
|19
|Todd Harris Jr.
|5'10 3/4
|186
|29.375
|8.75
|73.125
|15
|9'11"
|31
|4.69
|4.68
|7.52
|4.68
|Jaray Jenkins
|6'1 3/8
|203
|31.5
|9.875
|75.375
|9'8"
|30.5
|7.35
|4.53
|Mike Jones Jr.
|5'11 1/2
|227
|32
|10
|79.25
|25
|9'9"
|33
|4.74
|4.73
|7.2
|4.57
|BJ Ojulari
|6'2
|251
|33.5
|10.5
|83
|24
|10'6"
|33.5
|7.44
|Colby Richardson
|6'0 1/8
|186
|31.125
|8.75
|76
|6
|10'2"
|34
|4.48
|4.48
|7.03
|4.41
|Jaquelin Roy
|6'3 1/4
|297
|32.25
|10.5
|80.875
|DNP
|26
|5.19
|5.13
|7.95
|4.75
|Tre'Mond Shorts
|6'4
|326
|34.375
|9.5
|82.5
|23
|8'6"
|24
|5.26
|5.27
|7.96
|4.94
|Jay Ward
|6'0 5/8
|189
|32.25
|8.5
|77.25
|11'1"
|36
|7.31
|4.36
