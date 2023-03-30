Boutte, Garner among 16 participants at LSU Pro Day

Here are the results from LSU Pro Day.

*Measurements, jumps and bench press are official marks. Running event results compiled through NFL scouts’ timing.



------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel