Watch Now
SportsLSU Sports

Actions

Boutte, Garner among 16 participants at LSU Pro Day

Boutte, Garner among 16 participating at LSU Pro Day
Kayshon Boutte LSU Pro Day.jpg
Posted at 11:25 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 00:25:46-04

Here are the results from LSU Pro Day.

*Measurements, jumps and bench press are official marks. Running event results compiled through NFL scouts’ timing.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.