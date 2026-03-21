LSU rolls past Jacksonville in the first round of the NCAA tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU came in as the No. 2 seed facing No. 15 Jacksonville, bringing the nation’s top offense into March Madness. With help from Opelousas native Jada Richard, the Tigers dominated, cruising to a 116-58 victory.

LSU set the tone early, outscoring Jacksonville 34-14 in the first quarter and never letting up. Richard contributed 17 points and 4 assists, while Flau’jae Johnson led the team with 20 points and ZaKiyah Johnson added 16. The Tigers shot nearly 60% from the field and controlled the paint, scoring 66 points inside.

“We know the team we can be, and we have to take pride in our defense,” Richard said. “Everyone knows we can score the ball records, points, and all that but when we put it together on both offense and defense, we’re pretty hard to beat. Mikaylah Williams who led the team with 18 points and 10 assist she says it was a full team effort.

"Everybody was ready to play today. We stayed disciplined, played hard, and I’m so proud of the team for coming out locked in.”

The Tigers will face the winner of Villanova vs. Texas Tech on Sunday at the PMAC.

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