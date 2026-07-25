LSU predicted to finish Top 5 in the SEC; All-SEC team announced

BATON ROUGE, La. - The SEC has revealed the results from its preseason poll of the media in attendance covering SEC Football Media Days.

LSU, in its first season under Head Coach Lane Kiffin, is predicted to finish fifth in the SEC.

That’s behind Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Texas, and Georgia. The Bulldogs have been predicted to win the 2026 SEC Championship.

Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, and Missouri round out the top 10.

Only 10 times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

Nine LSU players were also named in the 2026 preseason media days all-SEC team on Friday.

For the offense, tight end Trey’Dez Green and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton are on the First-Team list, while center Braelin Moore was named to the Third-Team.

On the Tigers’ defense, Princewill Umanmielen and Whit Weeks were named to the First-Team. Defensive backs DJ Pickett and Ty Benefield are on the Second-Team. Linebacker TJ Dottery is on the Third-Team list.

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