LSU hires Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame to be next Tigers coach

Louisiana State University is hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame.

It is a stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport's most storied program to a SEC powerhouse. It’s a rarity in college football.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU. The coach was reportedly on the road recruiting when the news broke.

Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history earlier this season, surpassing Knute Rockne. In 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, he is 113-40.

On Saturday, Notre Dame completed an 11-1 season, and the team is still in contention for the College Football Playoff for the third time in the last four years, according to the AP.

No other Notre Dame coach has ever left the Irish to take a job at another school since the AP poll started in 1936.

LSU has been searching for a new coach since it reached an agreement in October to part ways with coach Ed Orgeron at the end of the season.

The move comes just a day after Southern California lured Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, another bombshell in the sport.