LSU guard turns assists into donations at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU guard Jada Richard is known for making plays on the court. This March, she’s making each one count off it as well.

Richard has pledged to donate $30 for every assist she records during March in the women’s NCAA tournament as part of the Give and Go initiative. Proceeds will benefit patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

“I think more so just mentally. I’m just going out there and just doing what I can do to the best of my abilities, getting in the gym. So I think all the confidence comes from just the reps that I put in,” Richard said. Her confidence and work ethic, she added, show up every time she hits the court and now every assist has extra meaning.

“Nothing for me but just to get back to the kids,” Richard said. “We actually went up there me, Makayla, Ley and Mama. We went up there to the hospital and actually talked to a lot of the patients and gave them like teddy bears and tigers and things like that. That was great. It was great to experience that.”

Fans can join the effort with donations, organizers said, turning support for Richard on the court into direct help for young patients off it.

“I’m a giver. I love giving, especially to children,” Richard said. “I feel like I have a passion for just talking to the youth.”

In a tournament built on “one shining moment,” Richard is creating one of her own one pass and one visit at a time.

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