LSU could add players with NFL experience after SEC eligibility change

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU could have additional experienced players available for its season opener against Clemson after the Southeastern Conference agreed to follow a Louisiana court order involving eligibility for former professional athletes.

The SEC had moved toward a policy that would have prevented some players with professional football experience from competing in college. The conference is now agreeing to follow existing court orders, opening the door for players affected by the policy to compete.

For LSU, the change could make former Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris and Dae'Quan Wright eligible to play.

Harris spent time with the New Orleans Saints, while Wright was with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both players could be available when LSU opens its season against Clemson on Sept. 5.

The eligibility decision comes as LSU prepares for its season opener and finalizes its roster for the 2026 season.

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