Louisiana VS ULM rivalry heads to Thursday primetime this season

LAFAYETTE, La. — The 2026 Louisiana football schedule is out, and one matchup stands apart an in-state rivalry game against ULM under the lights, just two hours up the road from Lafayette.

The series between the two programs dates to 1951. The Cajuns hold a 35-26 all-time advantage and have won three consecutive meetings, including a 30-27 overtime victory last season.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux said the ULM game carries weight regardless of where both teams stand in the standings.

"Always a lot on the line when we play them," Desormeaux said. "It doesn't matter if it's a bowl game or division clinching the division, whatever the case may be, there's always a lot on the line. Coach Vincent has done a phenomenal job with that team and building a team year after year, a team that is going to compete and scratch and claw, and they're gonna give you all you want every game that you go up there."

The Cajuns and Warhawks are scheduled to meet again in 2026 with the Cajuns looking to extend their winning streak in the series to four Thursday November 12 at 8pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel