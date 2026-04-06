Louisiana takes the 5-4 win over Troy to close out the Easter weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. — It was a game that had fans on the edge of their seats as Louisiana and Troy faced off in the decisive game of their Sun Belt series on Easter weekend.

Troy came out swinging, controlling the early part of the game with a 3-0 lead and 11 hits that kept constant pressure on the Cajuns. Normally, that kind of start sets the tone, but Louisiana refused to panic.

In the fifth inning, the Cajuns flipped momentum. Kennedy Marceaux and Haley Hart, each finishing with two hits, sparked a rally that erased Troy’s lead. Taking advantage of mistakes and seizing scoring opportunities, Louisiana kept the pressure on.

From there, it became a game of responses. Every time Troy made a move including retaking the lead in the seventh after a long delay Louisiana answered back. Brooke Otto’s RBI single not only tied the game but forced extra innings, keeping the Cajuns in the fight.

Louisiana’s pitching staff was a difference-maker throughout the contest. Despite Troy putting runners on base all afternoon, they stranded 12 runners, keeping the game within reach.

In the eighth inning, with two outs and the winning run just 60 feet away, Louisiana seized the moment. Makaela Ferguson delivered a walk-off single, giving the Cajuns a 5-4 victory and the Sun Belt Series win over Troy.

Louisiana will travel to face the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

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