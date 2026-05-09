Louisiana softball turns focus to 2027 after Sun Belt tournament exit

The 2026 season for Louisiana softball has come to an end after the Ragin’ Cajuns fell short in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, closing the year with a 29-27 record and a second consecutive quarterfinal exit.

Now, attention shifts to the future.

With the offseason underway, head coach Alyson Habetz and her staff are focused on rebuilding, retooling and preparing for the 2027 campaign. The program will welcome a new recruiting class expected to add depth and immediate impact, while several returning players look to take on larger leadership roles.

Louisiana showed flashes of potential throughout the season but struggled with consistency at key points. Habetz said the foundation moving forward looks stronger than it did a year ago, particularly with experience returning to the roster.

“I know we’re better, and I know we’re going to only get better with the kids we have coming in and the base that we have,” Habetz said. “We have a lot of talent coming back. Last year we lost a lot of seniors, so leadership and stability were things we were trying to rebuild. Next year, I see more of a stable base that we can lean on and grow from.”

The incoming recruiting class includes utility player Mckayla Hranicky , pitcher Emily Adams, infielder Tori Gonzalez, outfielder Haylie Johnson, infielder Ali Rios and North Vermillion catcher Zoe Harrington.

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