Louisiana flair in NCAA Tournament

Four Louisiana baseball teams are regional bound this season after LSU squeaked into the postseason.

The Tigers are bound for Eugene Oregon, while Louisiana Tech will host in Ruston for the first time. McNeese, via a Southland Championship, heads to Fort Worth where TCU host. Southern, after winning the SWAC, will play in the Austin Regional.

Regional Pairings (via NCAA.com)

Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon

#1 Oregon (37-14) vs. #4 Central Connecticut State (28-13), 4 p.m., ESPN3

#2 Gonzaga (33-17) vs. #3 LSU (34-22), 9 p.m., ESPN3

Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech

#2 NC State (30-17) vs. #3 Alabama (31-24), 2 p.m., ESPN3

#1 Louisiana Tech (40-18) vs. #4 Rider (23-16), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU

#2 Oregon State (34-22) vs. #3 DBU (37-15), 2 p.m., ESPN3

#1 TCU (40-17) vs. #4 McNeese (32-28), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

#1 Texas (42-15) vs. #4 Southern U. (20-28), 2 p.m., LHN

#2 Arizona State (32-20) vs. #3 Fairfield (37-3), 7 p.m., ESPN3

