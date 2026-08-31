Louisiana fine-tunes depth chart with Week 1 approaching

LAFAYETTE, La. — With the start of the college football season less than a week away, Louisiana is using its final days of preparation to settle its depth chart.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open the 2026 season Sept. 5 against Lamar at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

As Louisiana prepares for its opener, coach Michael Desormeaux said the competition has remained strong throughout the roster, including between the first and second units.

“We’ve got pretty good depth in the two-deep there,” Desormeaux said. “I think our guys that have gone with the ones have done a really good job. I think our guys with the twos have done a really good job competing.”

The depth gives Louisiana options as the season progresses, with Desormeaux emphasizing the importance of having players ready beyond the starting group.

The opener against Lamar will be Louisiana’s first game of the season and the annual Herbert Heymann Classic. The Cajuns then travel to face USC on Sept. 12 before returning home to host UAB on Sept. 19.

Louisiana has won four of its last four meetings with Lamar, including a 40-0 victory in the teams’ most recent matchup in 2012.

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