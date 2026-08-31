Louisiana closes August with 4-1 win over McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Louisiana closed out August with a 4-1 victory over McNeese on Sunday at Cowgirl Field, giving the Ragin' Cajuns their fourth win of the month.

The victory moved Louisiana to 4-1-1 on the season and extended its unbeaten streak to four matches. The Cajuns have won three straight after earning a 3-3 draw at East Texas A&M.

Louisiana's unbeaten run began after a 2-1 loss to Ole Miss on Aug. 16. Since then, the Cajuns have defeated Northwestern State 4-1, Nicholls 2-0 and McNeese 4-1, while drawing East Texas A&M.

The four wins in August set a program record for Louisiana.

The Cajuns have also received contributions from throughout the roster, with 13 players recording at least one point this season entering Sunday's match.

Louisiana will open September with another test against an SEC opponent, traveling to Mississippi State on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Starkville, Mississippi.

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