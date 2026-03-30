Louisiana avoids series sweep with 4-0 win over ULM

LAFAYETTE, La. — It was a much-needed sigh of relief for Louisiana, as the Cajuns closed out their three-game home stand with a 4-0 win over ULM, avoiding a series sweep before heading on the road.

After dropping the first two games of the series, Louisiana entered the finale with urgency. While the bats started quietly, the pitching staff delivered a dominant performance that set the tone early.

The Cajuns broke through in the fourth inning when Rigoberto Hernandez delivered an RBI single to put Louisiana on the board and spark momentum. They continued to build in the fifth, as Lee Amedee drove in a run with an RBI triple, followed by Noah Lewis adding another score on a timely hit to extend the lead to 3-0.

Louisiana added its final run in the sixth inning when Jason Lucio came through with an RBI single, pushing the advantage to 4-0.

Both teams finished with seven hits, but the Cajuns capitalized on their opportunities more effectively.

On the mound, Ty Roman and Cody Brashear led the way with a combined 12 strikeouts, shutting down ULM even during a bases-loaded threat. The strong pitching performance proved to be the difference-maker in securing the win.

Following the game, Louisiana emphasized the importance of staying loose and trusting their approach.

“Anytime you’re going to have a serious talk, you need a good pitching performance behind it, and that’s what we got today." Head coach Matt

Deggs said. “I thought the hitters were loose. We hit the ball hard, and a lot of different guys contributed. We also played great defense.”

Infeilder Lee Amedee echoed a similar mindset, focusing on keeping the game simple.

“The main mission is not taking ourselves too seriously just smiling, playing, and having fun,” a Amedee iterated . “It’s just baseball. I felt like we were loose today, and even though we had seven hits, it felt like more because we were hitting the ball hard.”

With the win, Louisiana avoids the sweep and regains momentum as they prepare for their upcoming road matchup against McNeese on Tuseday.

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